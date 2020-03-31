520 HP Honda S2000 is a Direwolf in Wolf's Clothing

World’s Longest Motorcycle Ride With No Hands Is on a Pair of Harley-Davidsons

Souped-up Honda S2000s aren't rare. In fact, this is one of the most popular models among DIY tuners. We usually see them sporting wide-body kits, oversized real spoilers, and huge wheels with negative camber. But this one that popped up on craigslist is definitely worth a mention. 7 photos HP . With a top speed of 247 kph (150 mph) and a 0-100 (62) time of 5.9 seconds, it's not a slow car. Also, the radiator visible through the front grille and the absolute cannon serving as an exhaust are a bit of a giveaway that this 2001 S2000 is a monster.



According to the owner, the car's conservative, street tune brings it to 520 HP at the wheel. It's safe to assume it could be boosted to higher numbers, but there's no actual information to go on. Still, over twice the power out of the original engine isn't bad at all, is it?



If you're a purist, it might not be the car you're looking for, because it's no longer naturally aspirated. The owner put in a turbo as part of the setup that took the S2000 to its current performance. He also added a standalone ECU , a roll bar, and racing harnesses. Originally a soft top, this car now has a removable hardtop, which looks a bit off-putting for us. Other than that, the car is pretty unassuming. It's even got the original color and OEM wheels!



