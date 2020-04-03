Two New Honda Electric Cars to Be Built on GM Platform, Use Ultium Batteries

Back at the beginning of March, when the world was still enthusiastically looking forward to a year filled with exciting new car launches, GM unveiled the Ultium battery, a technology that should be able to fit various types of cars.
The battery tech has been created of course with a new electric car platform in mind, one GM is both planning to use extensively for its own range, and share with whoever is willing to pay. And the first major customer was just announced.
Honda, the Japanese carmaker who is no stranger to partnerships with GM, said on Thursday, April 2, it will use both the GM platform and the Ultium battery for two new electric cars it plans to launch on the American market in 2024.
GM will be providing the platform and the production facilities – the two cars will be made by the Americans in their own facilities – while Honda will handle exterior and interior design. The cherry on the cake is both will be using GM’s OnStar safety and security services, and possibly even the Super Cruise hands-free driving system.
"This collaboration will put together the strength of both companies, while combined scale and manufacturing efficiencies will ultimately provide greater value to customers,” said in a statement Rick Schostek, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
“This expanded partnership will unlock economies of scale to accelerate our electrification roadmap and advance our industry-leading efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” he continued.
This is the first major announcement made by GM regarding the Ultium technology. Capable of storing between 50 and 200 kWh of electricity, depending on size, and able to provide ranges as high as 400 miles (643 km), Ultium will be used by GM to underpin a series of its future models as well.
Already confirmed are new Chevy Bolt, the dedicated Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle, the electric Hummer, and two new Cadillac models, the Lyriq (SUV) and Celestiq (sedan).
