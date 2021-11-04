Old Honda Civic With Small Engine Surprises the Hell Out of a Mercedes C 63 AMG

Together with its predecessor, the sixth generation Honda Civic remains one of the prettiest ever made. Its sleek styling is a radical departure from the modern-day Civics, and very reminiscent of the mid-1990s era, when it officially saw the light of day.
As much as we appreciate the rather clean design, we’re not exactly fans of its performance, because it was nothing to write home about more than two decades ago, and it still isn’t. However, as most owners have tuned theirs to the teeth, you are bound to pay attention whenever one lines up at the start line for a quarter-mile run.
Case in point, meet one particular silver example, in a very well preserved state by the looks of it, which was seen at a drag racing event in Hungary. You might assume that it went against something similar, like a Renault Megane or Volkswagen Golf, but it didn’t, because its ad-hoc rival was a Mercedes-AMG C 63 or, better said, a Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG, because it was made before the Affalterbach brand was fully integrated into Mercedes-Benz as its performance division.
According to the short video shared at the bottom of the page, the Honda Civic in question uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, with undisclosed output and torque numbers. The Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG, on the other hand, packs a monstrous 6.2-liter V8 engine. This is normally good for 450 horsepower, rocketing the stock model to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds from a standstill, and up to a maximum speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
Now, it’s one thing to surprise a full-blown performance sedan in an older three-door hatchback, and a totally different story to actually beat it down the quarter mile. So, did the Japanese model put the C 63 in its corner? You know what to do to find out.
Case in point, meet one particular silver example, in a very well preserved state by the looks of it, which was seen at a drag racing event in Hungary. You might assume that it went against something similar, like a Renault Megane or Volkswagen Golf, but it didn’t, because its ad-hoc rival was a Mercedes-AMG C 63 or, better said, a Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG, because it was made before the Affalterbach brand was fully integrated into Mercedes-Benz as its performance division.
According to the short video shared at the bottom of the page, the Honda Civic in question uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, with undisclosed output and torque numbers. The Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG, on the other hand, packs a monstrous 6.2-liter V8 engine. This is normally good for 450 horsepower, rocketing the stock model to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds from a standstill, and up to a maximum speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
Now, it’s one thing to surprise a full-blown performance sedan in an older three-door hatchback, and a totally different story to actually beat it down the quarter mile. So, did the Japanese model put the C 63 in its corner? You know what to do to find out.