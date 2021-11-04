Old Honda Civic With Small Engine Surprises the Hell Out of a Mercedes C 63 AMG

More on this:

1 All-New 2022 Honda Civic Si Breaks Cover With 200 HP, Standard Six-Speed Manual

2 Turbo R33 Nissan Skyline Races Old Honda Civic 1.6, Care to Discover the Winner?

3 Mercedes C63 AMG Black Series Gets Solarbeam Yellow Swap and a Bonkers Interior

4 2014 Mercedes-AMG C63 Is an Original DTM Race Car Selling for Veyron Money

5 Old vs. New Mercedes C63 AMG Review Gives You the Perfect V8 Fix