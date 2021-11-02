2022 Honda Civic Si Pricing Announced, Undercuts the VW Jetta GLI by $3,695

Honda has opened the order books for the all-new Civic Si. The sporty sedan will start arriving at dealers across the United States later this year, and remains an affordable proposition in the segment, undercutting one of its biggest rivals by a few thousand dollars.
Pricing starts at $27,300, excluding the $1,015 destination and handling charge, which means that it is $3,695 cheaper than the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Choosing the optional summer tires, which are said to improve grip and handling, will bump the price by an additional $200.
Boasting a youthful design, the 2022 Civic Si builds on the all-new eleventh-generation Civic and features glossy black exterior trim on the side mirror casings and window surrounds. The Si-exclusive Blazing Orange Pearl paint finish is available as an option, and the car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, with a 10-spoke design, finished in Si-specific matte black.
Front seats with extra side bolstering and integrated headrests are part of the standard gear, together with the racy red accents, contrast stitching on various parts of the interior, leather-wrapped aluminum shift knob, and sport pedals. Furthermore, it gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch LCD display behind the steering wheel, and 12-speaker sound system from Bose, said to be the best ever fitted to a Civic Si.
Drivers are assisted by the Honda Sensing suite of safety gear, and power is supplied by an updated version of the turbocharged 1.5-liter VTEC engine. It develops 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque and is matched to a short-throw six-speed manual transmission with the same rev-matching technology as the one in the previous-gen Type R. Honda is keeping the performance specs of the car close to its chest, but the acceleration and top speed are probably similar to the older model.
