This 1966 Honda CB450 Black Bomber Looks Surprisingly Pristine for Its Age

You’ll be overjoyed to learn that Honda’s stealthy predator could end up in your driveway, but you’ll have to act quickly if you want to make it happen. 33 photos



What you’re looking at here is a well-kept 1966 model from the Japanese manufacturer’s lineup, featuring a replacement front fender, overhauled instrumentation, and fresh fluids. Underneath its gas chamber, the unsung legend packs a four-stroke 444cc parallel-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder, dual overhead camshafts, and a compression ratio of 9.0:1.



The air-cooled engine is coupled with a four-speed transmission, which keeps the rear 18-inch hoop in motion via a chain final drive. At around 9,000 spins per minute, the mill is good for up to 45 hp, while a peak torque output figure of 27 pound-feet (37 Nm) will be accomplished lower down the rpm range.



Upon reaching the ground, this whole ordeal enables the



Now that we've covered the essentials, it's time to cut to the chase. This '66 MY CB450 is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer, and you may submit your bids at no reserve until tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, November 3). For the time being, the top bid is placed at a modest $4,200, so you might be able to get your hands on this tidy classic for less than five grand!

