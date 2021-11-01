4 Ducati to Make Electric Motorcycle for MotoE World Cup, Road Machines to Follow

885-Mile 2015 Ducati 1199 Panigale R Looks Ostentatiously Tidy, But It Doesn’t Come Cheap

Low mileage, top-notch chassis specifications and 195 stallions on tap – what else could you possibly wish for? 36 photos



When the crankshaft spins at 10,750 ear-shattering revs per minute, this untamed monstrosity is perfectly capable of summoning as much as 195 hp, while a whopping torque output of 97 pound-feet (132 Nm) will be generated lower down the rpm range. Upon reaching the rear 17-inch Marchesini hoop, the engine’s force will propel the



Moreover, its top speed is generously rated at 186 mph (299 kph). The entire structure is held in place by an aluminum monocoque skeleton that rests on fully-adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks and a piggyback monoshock, both of which hail from Ohlins’ range. Up front, an abundance of brawny stopping power comes from dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating brake discs and radially-mounted Brembo Monobloc calipers.



On the other hand, the rear wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston calipers. Besides these general specifications, the Duc featured in this article’s photo gallery also carries an Akrapovic exhaust system, Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires and a Garmin Zumo 390 LM GPS.



A premium set of aftermarket levers and Rizoma fluid reservoirs can be seen taking pride of place in the cockpit, while the bike's digital odometer shows a mere 885 miles (1,425 km). This 2015 MY Panigale R is looking for a new home on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed for another five days (until November 6). Currently, the top bid is placed at a sizeable 15,000 freedom bucks, so you may want to start thinking about putting that piggybank of yours to good use.

