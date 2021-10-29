Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Rocks Its Segment with 170 HP and Race Riding Mode

As announced ever since the end of September, Italian bike maker Ducati started rolling out the new bikes for 2022. It kicked off the process by announcing the Multistrada V2 at the end of the same month, and now continues with the introduction of what it calls the “sportiest Multistrada ever.”
The official name of the two-wheeler is Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, in an obvious nod to both the Borgo Panigale machine and that place in America where wonderful vehicles come together and race each other to the summit.
Based on the Multistrada we already know and love, the new bike uses the proven 1,160cc Granturismo engine that in this configuration is rated at 170 hp and 125 Nm of torque.
But this bike makes full use of a host of changes, including “in terms of chassis set-up, premium ergonomics, electronic controls as well as numerous dedicated components,” to make it the “most powerful model in the whole crossover segment.”
Riding on 17-inch wheels with Marchesini forged aluminum rims (2.7 kg lighter than the ones on the regular Multistrada V4), the Pikes Peak benefits from the use of things like a single-sided swingarm, Öhlins suspension, and a new inclination for the steering.
To handle all that power coming from the engine, a new braking system had to be fitted, with Brembo chosen as the supplier. Also, Ducati offers for the Pikes Peak a new riding mode, called Race Riding, which when employed makes the limiter kick in more gradually, while the quickshifter now allows for “extremely aggressive downshifts.”
As per the Italians, the bike will become available on dealerships’ lots at the start of December, but we are not being told how much Ducati will be charging for one.
You can watch the dynamic video presentation of the motorcycle in the clip attached below.
