2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro Is a Trip Down Nostalgia Lane

Ducati is adding another model to the Scrambler 1100 family for 2022. It's been five decades since the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine was introduced on a Ducati. For the occasion, the Italian bike maker has decided to pay homage to the heritage of this legendary engine by introducing a special model: the 1100 Tribute Pro.
The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro was designed for lovers of modern-classic bikes and for fans of motorcycle history. The model celebrates the history of the Borgo Panigale company through its distinctive Giallo Ocra livery, a color that was used on the twin-cylinder 450 Desmo Mono and 750 Sport of 1972.
This ocher paint, along with the Ducati logo of the time and the spoked wheels (now painted black), will make any classic bike enthusiast take a trip down nostalgia lane. The circular rear-view mirrors, which were very fashionable in the sweet-old ‘70s, are another noticeable stylistic detail of the new 1100 Tribute Pro. And we cannot miss the brown seat with a dedicated cover that contrasts nicely with the Giallo Ocra livery.
Tech-wise, the bike shares its heart with the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro. The machine is powered by a 1,079cc L-Twin engine with desmodromic distribution that delivers 86 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and a 88 Nm (65 lb-ft) peak torque at 4,750 rpm.
The engine comes standard with three riding modes. Depending on the option selected, the rider will receive more or less power, as well as different levels of mid-corner acceleration performance.
Other features include cornering traction control and ABS. Another detail that stands out is the front headlight with LED light guide, which ensures that the bike is always visible and recognizable in all weather conditions.
The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro will be available at Ducati dealerships in November 2021, with a starting price of $13,995. For A2 license holders, the bike maker is also offering a 35-kW version of the model.
