RiMS Racing Is Available for Free for a Limited Time on PC and Consoles

RiMS Racing, the motorsport simulator game we reviewed not long ago , is available for free for a few days on both PC and consoles. In an attempt to expose the game to new audiences, developer RaceWard and publisher NACON have decided to allow fans of the genre to try out the game for free for a few hours. 6 photos



Anyway, if you’re looking to try out RiMS Racing, here is when you’ll be able to play it:



- On PC: from October 25 (6pm BST / 7pm CEST) to October 27 (6pm BST / 7pm CEST)

- On PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: from October 29 (6pm BST / 7pm CEST) to November 1 (6pm GMT / 7 pm CET).



Content won’t be gated, so players will be able to check out everything the game has to offer. Sadly, that won’t be possible for console players who can only play for up to 3 hours. Also, it looks like Nintendo Switch players have been skipped from the promotion.



In the same piece of news, developer RaceWard revealed that The Bloody Beetroots DLC will be free for all players on all platforms between October 29 and October 31 at 6 pm GMT / 7 pm CET (until November 1 at 6 pm GMT / 7 pm CET on Steam).



The DLC coincides with the official release of the RiMS Racing Soundtrack EP by The Bloody Beetroots, available on all platforms. Additionally, the DLC includes a unique



