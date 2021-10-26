Classic Thrills Are the Norm for This Reconditioned 1980 Suzuki GS1000S

5 Custom Suzuki GSX-R1100 “Bushido” Wants To Be an Old-School Katana

Back in the day, Japanese motorcycles really were in a league of their own. 24 photos DOHC inline-four engine within its steel double cradle framework. The four-stroke powerplant features two valves per cylinder, four Mikuni carburetors, and a sizeable displacement of 987cc.



When prompted, this bad boy will go about delivering a peak horsepower figure of 90 ponies at 9,000 revs, while a fierce torque output of 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) will be summoned lower down the rpm range. A five-speed transmission channels the oomph to the bike’s rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, thus enabling the GS1000S to hit a top speed of 134 mph (216 kph).



The classic beauty was stored away for 15 years until 2019, when it was taken to Wisconsin’s Retrospeed for a comprehensive overhaul. First, the predator received a fresh replica gas tank, whose lines were complemented by a curvy two-up saddle. The hoops were treated to refurbished brake rotors and Bridgestone’s acclaimed Battlax BT45 tires for improved handling.



At the rear end, the samurai’s suspension has been upgraded using a modern pair of preload-adjustable shock absorbers, but the powertrain department is where things start getting spicy. The four-cylinder leviathan was fitted with a fresh air filter and revamped carbs, as well as youthful spark plugs and top-shelf fuel lines.



A new drive chain and front sprocket have also been installed to keep things running nice and smoothly. This unblemished '80 MY GS1000S is making its way to the auction block as we speak, with a top bid of just under seven grand. If you feel like you might need this retro head-turner in your life, be sure to pay the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform a visit within the next couple of days, as the online auction will end on Thursday, October 28.

