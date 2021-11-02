2001 Evo VI Is a Rare Japanese Icon, Could Double in Value in 10 Years

If you're in the market for a Japanese sports car, there are plenty of options to choose from. You just have to define your expectations. Is it a turbocharged or naturally aspirated car you're looking for? Do you need something with FWD, AWD, or RWD? Is the reliability factor of any importance to you? And last but not least, how much are you willing to spend on it?
If you've managed to narrow down the options to something that's turbocharged and with AWD, that means the most popular choices you are looking at are the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and the Subaru Impreza WRX STI. Most people will argue that for the sake of reliability, you should opt for the Evo. Mitsubishi introduced the first Evo back in 1992 and they stuck with the concept pretty much throughout the following 24 years.
If you'll ask hardcore Evo enthusiasts which of the 10 generations is their favorite, you'll get all kinds of answers. The least popular one might be the Evo X, but chances are that most people will tell you to get an Evo VI. And here comes the predicament. If you live in the United States, you can legally drive an Evo VI on public roads, at least not for a few years. But the thing is that they're getting more and more expensive each year.
And that's particularly noteworthy if we're talking about the special Tommi Makinen Edition! It is not uncommon for it to be called an Evo 6.5, as it represents the transition from the 6th to the 7th generation of Mitsubishi's icon. All in all, the Japanese manufacturer built 4,092 units. Available colors included Satellite Silver, Canal Blue, Passion Red with or without decals, Scotia White, and Pyrenees Black Pearl.
Ralliart dealerships. You may not like the idea of an RHD Evo, but then again it's not that difficult to get used to it. These cars were rated for 276 horsepower and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque back in the day. But some people have pointed out that there was more oomph in them than officially stated.
This car is in perfect shape as the odometer reads just 25,000 miles (40,233 km). It's just as interesting that it has always been within the same family, and a quick look on the inside reveals that it has been treated well in the past 20 years. Of course, you can't just get an Evo and keep it stock. But this car features some tasteful upgrades including a more free-flowing exhaust, an Apexi Boost Controller, and upgraded brake pads to name a few.
Running at 17 psi (1.2 bar) of boost will get you up to about 350 horsepower, which is more than enough to get your heart racing. As mentioned earlier, these cars are getting more expensive by the day, and a red one sold for over $200,000 just a few months ago. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising if the value of these cars will double within the next 10 years. Right now, this car is being offered by Silverstone Auctions, and they reckon it will sell for anything between $82,000 to about $96,000.
