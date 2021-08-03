Mitsubishi Ralliart Brand Could Be Revived With Outlander PHEV Model

Mitsubishi announced that it wants to revive the Ralliart brand a few months ago, which was closed ten years ago due to slow sales during the global economic crisis. While the company is not planning a new Lancer Evolution, the future of Ralliart could involve the Outlander PHEV model.
This year's Tokyo Auto Show was supposed to bring the public debut of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Evolution, but the show got canceled because of Covid-19 concerns. Mitsubishi might still reveal the concept vehicle online, as many automakers have during the pandemic. Its production version was expected to start leaving the factory starting June 2022.
It is unclear at this point what the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Evolution would bring to the market, but the Japanese company does have extensive experience in the field of rallying and the Dakar Rally, and it was a wasted opportunity for them to stop employing a division such as Ralliart that operated for 27 years.
Back in the '90s, Mitsubishi's Pajero got an Evolution version, which was made with help from its Ralliart division, and the knowledge learned from their successful participation in the Dakar Rally and other similar events. In the same period, the Japanese brand was also going strong in the World Rally Championship, and they did profit from that period with Tommi Makinen-branded versions of the Lancer Evolution. Makinen has moved on from his days at Mitsubishi and is currently employed by Toyota.
The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is expected to resemble the gasoline-powered model that was introduced this year but with a charging plug and several other features that are distinctive to plug-in hybrids. Its Evolution version is expected to bring sporty trim inside the cabin, as well as similar elements on the body. However, it is unclear whether the division will get the chance to modify the plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which would make for an interesting result.
Even if the Ralliart division does not get to do its magic with the engine of the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, they still have a chance at amping up the model by employing a stiffer suspension with beefier bushes, bigger sway bars, and even a firmer steering system. The brakes could also get some extra attention, along with a set of rims to show off the larger calipers and brake discs.
Once completed and launched in Japan, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in Evolution spec would then be introduced to new markets, including the U.S. and Canada.
It is unclear at this point what the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Evolution would bring to the market, but the Japanese company does have extensive experience in the field of rallying and the Dakar Rally, and it was a wasted opportunity for them to stop employing a division such as Ralliart that operated for 27 years.
Back in the '90s, Mitsubishi's Pajero got an Evolution version, which was made with help from its Ralliart division, and the knowledge learned from their successful participation in the Dakar Rally and other similar events. In the same period, the Japanese brand was also going strong in the World Rally Championship, and they did profit from that period with Tommi Makinen-branded versions of the Lancer Evolution. Makinen has moved on from his days at Mitsubishi and is currently employed by Toyota.
The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is expected to resemble the gasoline-powered model that was introduced this year but with a charging plug and several other features that are distinctive to plug-in hybrids. Its Evolution version is expected to bring sporty trim inside the cabin, as well as similar elements on the body. However, it is unclear whether the division will get the chance to modify the plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which would make for an interesting result.
Even if the Ralliart division does not get to do its magic with the engine of the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, they still have a chance at amping up the model by employing a stiffer suspension with beefier bushes, bigger sway bars, and even a firmer steering system. The brakes could also get some extra attention, along with a set of rims to show off the larger calipers and brake discs.
Once completed and launched in Japan, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in Evolution spec would then be introduced to new markets, including the U.S. and Canada.