Mitsubishi Lancer EVO Revival Desired by Shareholders, Head Honcho Says No

It’s hard to imagine Mitsubishi today without the Lancer Evolution. Introduced in 1992 with the engine of the Galant VR-4, the rally-bred series of all-wheel-drive sedans came to a grinding halt after four FIA WRC drivers’ titles, a constructors’ title, and 10 generations. 51 photos



At the present moment, however, the Japanese manufacturer is a shadow of its former self in terms of racing and rallying. Buried at the back of the 2020 financial report, Mitsubishi mentioned that it will resurrect the Ralliart high-performance arm despite net losses of $3.4 billion.



It remains to be seen what will happen to the automaker in the near term, but the situation isn’t rosy right now. At the annual general meeting of shareholders, president Takao Kato said that the company still isn’t strong enough despite calls from shareholders to revive the Lancer Evolution.



“We had a big deficit in the previous year, so we first revived the company and then put out the cars that fans are waiting for,” he said, probably referring to the all-new Outlander, Eclipse Cross PHEV , and Airtek EV .



According to the Japanese publication



