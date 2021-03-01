2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Three-Row SUV Priced From $25,795 in the U.S.

Based on the CMF-CD vehicle architecture, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander carries a sticker price of $25,795 excluding destination charge. That’s $45 more than the 2021 model year Nissan Rogue, which offers five seats instead of seven and two fewer inches (51 mm) in terms of overall length.
ES is how the Japanese automaker calls the entry-level grade, which is available with S-AWC all-wheel drive for $1,000 more. As standard, the base version flaunts 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch Smartphone Link infotainment system, front USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a flurry of safety kit that includes Rear Automatic Emergency Braking.
The ES Convenience Package, SE, SE Launch Edition, SE Tech Package, SEL, SEL S-AWC Launch Edition, and SEL Touring Package round off the range, which tops at $36,445 for the latter specification, obviously before options. As expected, the most expensive Outlander of the lot is loaded with creature comforts and luxury features, including a 10.8-inch HUD, semi-aniline leather, and BOSE audio.
Offered with 10 years or 100,000 miles (160,000 kilometers) of warranty for the powertrain, the compact utility vehicle was crafted under the “I-Fu-Do-Do” design ethos. Mitsubishi claims that’s Japanese for “authentic and majestic,” two adjectives that I would never use to describe an Outlander.
Criticism aside, I can’t help myself but like the styling language of the 2022 model a lot more. The highlight of the Outlander is the cabin, though, thanks to the minimalist yet functional design of the center console and dashboard.
Instead of a Mitsubishi-developed motor, the three-row crossover features a Nissan-sourced engine. Codenamed PR25DD, the 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated and direct-injected mill is connected to “an eight-speed continuously variable transmission.” Don’t believe the eight-speed part because that’s just marketing claptrap. As a rule of thumb, no CVT out there features proper gears. A belt or chain and two adjustable pulleys are used to vary the drive ratio continuously, and at most, Mitsubishi refers to pre-set ratios.
The only advantage over a torque-converter automatic or a dual-clutch transmission is the gas mileage. 2WD models are listed by the Japanese manufacturer with 27 miles to the gallon (8.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle while 4WD models make do with 26 mpg (9 l/100 km), the same ratings as the 2021 Nissan Rogue on which the Outlander is based.
