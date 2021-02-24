2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Keeps Dated Looks, Brings Enhanced Powertrain

This Unique BMW R nineT’s Alloy Attire Is a Fine Display of Flawless Metalwork

Just a few days ago, we’ve seen Mitsubishi present the all-new Outlander generation for the 2022 model year. The company has been slowly but steadily rolling out new models, as earlier this month it also brought the refreshed 2022 Eclipse Cross to the U.S. market with a starting price of $23,395. Now, it’s time for what looks like an odd step back with the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander equipped with the plug-in hybrid powertrain. Fortunately, it’s just the styling that’s outdated, not the technology. 13 photos PHEV retains the design of the third generation, but Mitsubishi compensates for the aging looks with an upgraded powertrain, more electric range, and better value. To be more precise, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) SUV comes with powertrain revisions, a larger battery pack, more performance, and the same pricing as before – kicking off at $36,295.



Under the hood, customers will find a revised 2.4-liter gasoline engine that’s good for 126 hp and 148 lb-ft (201 Nm). The previous model’s 60- kW (80-hp) rear-axle-mounted electric motor was ditched in favor of a more powerful 70-kW (94-hp) unit for a new total system output of 221 horsepower, which is 31 more ponies than before.



Better yet, the battery pack now has 13.8 kWh (instead of 12 kWh), so the zero-emission driving range has grown slightly from 22 to 24 miles (35 to 39 km). In addition, the Outlander PHEV can sustain a higher top speed in EV mode, up from 79 to 83 mph (127 to 134 kph). Owners should also find the 2021 Outlander PHEV a more refined vehicle, thanks to claimed improvements in terms of NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels.



Also new for the 2021MY are the "Sport" and "Snow" driving modes, while the company added a new Limited Edition (LE) grade in between the SEL and GT trims. Last but not in the very least, the technology upgrades (the bigger battery, in particular) positively influence the available federal incentives for the year, with Mitsubishi claiming a tax credit of $6,587, up $751 compared to the 2020 model year.

