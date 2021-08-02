Mitsubishi Lancer EVO XI Rendering Looks Sensible and Juicy at the Same Time

It's not that we don't get Mitsubishi's decision to pull the plug on the Lancer Evo when it did - if the sales are plummeting, there's only so much a model's history and fame can do - it's just that we don't agree with it.
As far as we're concerned, insisting with the Evo even if that meant running the company into the ground would have been a better option, but then again, we don't have relatives working there, stock invested, or any type of connection with the Japanese carmaker. The only thing we care about is seeing as many cool cars on the road and at the dealerships as possible, and the Lancer Evolution was definitely one of them.
From that perspective, what good is it that Mitsubishi is still surviving? What cars you could be passionate about has Mitsubishi launched since then? We'll spare you the hassle and answer the question for you: none. The current U.S. lineup, for example, is as dull as they come, with the Mirage and Mirage G4 - a pair of small hatchback/sedan models that will only get your heart pumping if you lie on the ground in cardiac arrest and they run you over - being the only non-SUV/crossover options.
Sounds like the perfect opportunity to bring back the Evo, right? Well, yes, but also mostly no. While the model would inevitably provide a shot of adrenaline into Mitsubishi's lethargic body, it would also lack credibility. With the manufacturer so out of touch with making sporty vehicles over the past years, people would rightly question whether Mitsubishi still had what it takes to put out something genuinely exciting.
Well, the first step toward building back its reputation would be a cool design - after all, that'll be the only thing most people will ever come in contact with. How is Mitsubishi going about this? So far, completely the wrong way as the only time it's mentioned the Evolution name was for a completely uninspiring all-electric crossover concept back in 2017.
At least some good has come out of that as one Estonian independent designer came up with a modern continuation for the Lancer Evo X by blending the concept's styling with what we've come to associate with the iconic nameplate over the years. The result? Much, much better than what Mitsubishi's, let's just put it that way.
OK, the appearance may be a little too tame by Mitsubishi's standards, which has proven over time that it likes to push the envelope when it comes to bold design choices, even if not always in the right direction. Siim Pärn's take, however, looks like a natural evolution based on the model's tenth generation while also incorporating some of the brand's current styling cues.
Perhaps the most important aspect is the fact it keeps the shape of the grille. Not only does that provide an instant visual link with the model's predecessor, but it also confirms the Evo still has an internal combustion engine at heart. That idea is further supported by the rounded double exhaust tips at the back, though none of this necessarily excludes the possibility of a hybrid powertrain.
But we're getting ahead of ourselves since this is merely an exercise in design and nothing else - and a pretty successful one at that, if you ask us. The one thing we would have liked is a more aggressive front end, but at this point it feels like we're nit-picking. If Mitsubishi announced a new Lancer Evolution tomorrow and posted these images to accompany the news, we definitely wouldn't hold anything against the Japanese manufacturer.
