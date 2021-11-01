1969 VW Beetle Is a Distant RX-7 Relative, Should Not Be Underestimated

5 Mazda Still Working on a New Rotary, It Might Run on Hydrogen

As you might have noticed, we're running a Tuning Month special here on autoevolution. People will approach the process of modifying a vehicle in various ways, according to their experience, vision, and budget. While visual upgrades are still cool, there's nothing quite like a car or bike that has had every single part upgraded on it. 14 photos



The seller has had this vehicle since 2018. He mentions that at the time, the project was still a work in progress. We've come across a 2013 video of what seems to be the same car, depicting what it was like back then. The yellow finish on the car is



You'll probably also notice the discrepancy in size between the front and rear wheels, which come in 15" and 17", respectively. This car now has four-wheel disc brakes and an upgraded suspension, and the mystery only deepens if you will open the door. There are color-matching bucket-seats inside and there's also a roll cage. I must admit that I've never seen someone install a roll cage in a car for display purposes alone.







And that's because there's no engine in there. Instead, you'll notice a custom aluminum radiator with dual electric fans. With such efficient cooling in place, there can be no doubt that the engine this old VW is harboring is something special indeed. This is where the RX-7 connection comes in. Whatever feeble engine used to power this little car has been replaced by a carbureted 13B



This rotary engine seems to be a hybrid assembly made up of first-generation and second-generation



Some users have pointed out that the horsepower ratings may be a bit optimistic and that it's more likely that this is a 200-horsepower vehicle. Considering a standard Beetle from that time weighs in at around 1,735 lbs (786 kg), this should still be quite exciting to drive! Even with all these upgrades, there seems to be little interest revolving around the project, as the



