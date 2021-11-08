Sygic’s Truck Navigation App Gets a Big Update on iPhone

5 Sygic Keeps Polishing Its Google Maps Rival for iPhone and CarPlay

The adoption of mobile navigation apps has skyrocketed lately, and it’s no wonder why: they help drivers reach a specific destination easier and safer, all without requiring a dedicated device. 8 photos



In terms of mobile apps, many people go for Google Maps and



This is why Sygic’s Truck & Caravan application is such a great tool. It comes with pretty much everything a truck or camper driver would need, as it uses a more complex routing model based on your vehicle’s specifications.



This means it only sends you on roads where the vehicle you drive and the load aren’t a problem. Moreover, it does that without losing capabilities like points of interest, gas stations, offline maps, voice directions, lane assistant, speed limits, and traffic camera warnings.



And the latest update for iPhone users makes the app even better.



As a result, you can plan your stops much more efficiently, as you can see in advance what POIs you’ll eventually come across as you get closer to your destination.



At the same time, Sygic says it has improved the display of traffic delays, while also introducing additional polishing for the frequently reported routing issues.



Version 21.4.4, which can be downloaded right now from the App Store, allows drivers to see all POIs on the route when checking out the directions they're supposed to follow.