5 Setting Up Google Maps on Android Auto Is Suddenly Much Harder After the Latest Update

2 The Nightmare Android Auto and CarPlay Have Become on Honda Cars

1 Highly Anticipated Google Maps Visual Update Finally Available for All Users

More on this:

New Google Maps Update Lands on iPhone and CarPlay, Big News This Time

Google keeps working on refining the experience with Google Maps on all platforms, including iPhone and CarPlay, and the most recent update likely brings good news for Apple users. 7 photos



In other words, if you want to run Google Maps in a dark mode, make sure you update to version 5.83, which is available right now from the App Store.



As usual, Google hasn’t provided a detailed changelog to let us know what’s new in this update, but this time, we already know there’s something big in



More specially, this is the version that completes the rollout of the dark mode on iOS devices, which means you can finally enable this visual style on absolutely all iPhones out there.



Previously, the dark mode was only available for certain parts of the app, but thanks to this completed rollout, the dark mode covers pretty much everything, including the map itself and also the visual indicators when using navigation guidance.



You can find the full instructions on how to



In the meantime, Google Maps is also getting more refined on iOS, and if you’ve updated to the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, you certainly know how important this is.



Google Maps hasn’t necessarily felt like home on iOS 15 due to various problems in the mobile operating system update, with users coming across all kinds of problems, from the loss of GPS signal to sudden app crashes. These have all been resolved in the latest updates for iOS and Google Maps, so right now, the application should be fully supported by Apple’s latest mobile operating system version. This is because the latest Google Maps update published on the App Store is believed to be the one enabling the full dark mode for everyone out there running the app on an iPhone.In other words, if you want to run Google Maps in a dark mode, make sure you update to version 5.83, which is available right now from the App Store.As usual, Google hasn’t provided a detailed changelog to let us know what’s new in this update, but this time, we already know there’s something big in version 5.83 More specially, this is the version that completes the rollout of the dark mode on iOS devices, which means you can finally enable this visual style on absolutely all iPhones out there.Previously, the dark mode was only available for certain parts of the app, but thanks to this completed rollout, the dark mode covers pretty much everything, including the map itself and also the visual indicators when using navigation guidance.You can find the full instructions on how to enable the dark mode in Google Maps on an iPhone in this article.In the meantime, Google Maps is also getting more refined on iOS, and if you’ve updated to the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, you certainly know how important this is.Google Maps hasn’t necessarily felt like home on iOS 15 due to various problems in the mobile operating system update, with users coming across all kinds of problems, from the loss of GPS signal to sudden app crashes. These have all been resolved in the latest updates for iOS and Google Maps, so right now, the application should be fully supported by Apple’s latest mobile operating system version.