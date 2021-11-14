Top Google Maps Alternative Gets New Features on Android Auto

When it comes to Google Maps alternatives, there are plenty of them, but there’s no doubt some of the best come from TomTom.
The navigation software specialist has developed several solutions specifically aimed at mobile platforms like Android and iPhone, including the completely free AmiGO app.
Despite being offered with a freeware license, TomTom AmiGO still comes with the essential feature package, and this includes speed camera warnings, real-time traffic alerts, and incident reporting capabilities.
And what’s more, TomTom keeps refining the app, so every single update brings additional improvements for the platforms it supports.
The latest version of AmiGO for Android, for example, introduces several goodies specifically aimed at Android Auto users.
First and foremost, this update allows users to see more details on the map and interact with what’s displayed on the screen with simple gestures to zoom in and out. This is something that’s already available in other navigation apps on Android Auto, and without a doubt, seeing the same capability landing in TomTom AmiGO is definitely good news for users.
Then, the new update makes it possible for AmiGO users to adjust the volume of navigation guidance independently from the music audio. Again, similar features are already available in other navigation apps, but this release only makes AmiGO better address the needs of users out there by rounding up the essential offering.
And last but not least, TomTom has integrated light and dark modes, with the latter obviously making a lot of sense, especially when driving during the night.
The new update introduces a series of new voice options for spoken instructions as well, and these let you customize the instructions according to your liking.
If you want to get all these features on your mobile device, just make sure you’re running the latest version of TomTom AmiGO on the Android phone. The newest version is 8.209.0, and it requires Android 6.0 and up.
