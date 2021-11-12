Google Maps Update Wreaks Havoc on Android Auto, Fix Already Available

But at the same time, this always-growing fanbase has become a double-edged sword for Google. Every little update released by the company can have a massive impact on the driving experience of millions of users out there, and whenever bugs are discovered, the company has no other option than to deal with them ASAP.
This is exactly what happened earlier this week when a recent Google Maps update released for Android and Android Auto ended up causing more harm than good.
As discovered by many users out there (though not everybody was affected, it seems), installing this version of Google Maps proved fatal for Android Auto.
As several users on reddit explain, Google Maps not only failed to launch, getting stuck to a black screen, but it also caused Android Auto as a whole to freeze entirely.
Running Google Maps was pretty much impossible, so the moment you tapped its icon on Android Auto, everything else stopped working as well.
Needless to say, given Google Maps is such a popular app, the potential impact of this problem was huge. And since many drivers rely on the app for navigation purposes, it’s easy to see how frustrating it can become not only to no longer be able to run Google Maps but also for Android Auto to freeze.
Nobody knows exactly what was causing the problems, and the users out there who encountered this unexpected behavior of Android Auto tried everything, from clearing the cache to downgrading to a previous version of Google Maps.
In some cases, installing a previous Google Maps version did the trick, though this didn’t seem to work for everybody. So it was pretty clear Google needed to step in and fix the error.
Fortunately, Google has moved pretty quickly, with the company rolling out a full fix less than 48 hours after the freezing was first discovered on Android Auto.
In other words, Google was aware of the bug and started working almost instantly on resolving it, with the most recent release bringing things back to normal.
So if you’re also struggling with the Google Maps black screen bug in your car and Android Auto thus freezes for absolutely no reason, just make sure you install the most recent update for the navigation app. The latest stable build is Google Maps 11.6.3, and you can find it on the Google Play Store right now.
If installing the newest Google Maps update doesn’t bring things back to normal, make sure you also remove the cache and the data of both apps on your Android device. Due to the error, the bad update could leave behind some errors, so you need to get rid of them before installing the new version that corrects the bug.
At the end of the day, bugs like this can happen occasionally, but this time, Google provided a swift response and managed to resolve the error in record time. This has substantially reduced the impact of the glitch on Android Auto users, and it once again proves that timely updates are critical for a stable experience overall.
If the newest Google Maps versions aren’t live on the Google Play Store for you, there’s also the option of manually installing the latest updates using the dedicated APK files. You can find the most recent versions on this page – just make sure you download the build you want for your mobile device.
