Waze Going Crazy on Android, Suggesting Routes That Make No Sense

In theory, Waze is one of the best navigation apps out there, and thanks to its crowdsourcing engine, it’s also amazingly accurate when it comes to alerts regarding what’s happening on the road.
But just like Google Maps, Waze is supposed to get drivers to their defined destinations by simply looking for the best and fastest routes.
However, the most recent updates for the Android version of Waze have turned the app into a big mess, as users are complaining of all kinds of problems, most of which are related to the provided routes.
More specifically, users claim Waze no longer chooses the best routes and instead suggests longer ones that add up to 20 miles (32 km) to their journeys. Some say Waze sends them directly into traffic jams, while others explain the app mysteriously takes them off the highway only to then send them back on the highway seconds later.
“Waze used to be the best. Like others, though, since the last update, it spends a lot of time telling me to turn on non-existent roads, and it often isn't giving the best route. Sometimes, it even wants me to exit the highway and then get back on the highway. What? I now have to use two apps, Maps AND Waze, so I have the best route info and surroundings info. It could definitely be better,” someone says in a review posted on the Google Play Store.
Of course, there’s not much these users can do, as the route suggestion engine isn’t necessarily dependent on a specific version of the app. It’s powered by the connection to a server, so while users blame the latest updates for Waze sending them to routes that don’t make much sense, fixing the whole thing is a lot more complicated.
Needless to say, you’re still recommended to stick with the latest version of the app just to be sure you’re running the latest improvements.
