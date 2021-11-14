Apple’s Waze Rival Is Now Available for More Users

There are plenty of mobile navigation apps available out there, but most people typically choose between Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps.
Out of these three apps, Google Maps and Apple Maps are mostly similar, with the first offered as the native solution on Android, while the latter is the default iOS offering. On the other hand, Google Maps is also available on iOS, whereas Apple Maps is exclusive to iPhones.
Waze works slightly differently, as it relies on a crowdsourcing engine to provide users with alerts on what’s happening on the road and therefore determine routes that avoid potential reported slowdowns.
This is what makes Waze such an accurate app in the first place. And right now, Waze has millions of users around the world, on Android, Android Auto, iPhone, and CarPlay.
Many months ago, Apple updated Apple Maps with incident reporting as well, but the feature clearly inspired by Waze is slowly rolling out to users out there. And as with everything Apple Maps, the release is happening at a terribly slow pace, which means only a few users out there are currently allowed to give it a try.
The good news is the incident reporting feature has recently landed in more regions out there. In other words, the availability is expanding, and more people can now report accidents, hazards, and speed traps in Apple Maps on iPhone and CarPlay.
As it turns out, Apple’s Waze alternative is now live in India and Germany, though the latter isn’t getting support for police reporting due to the local laws forbidding such alerts.
Apple obviously hasn’t released an announcement on this front, so if you live in one of the two regions, you’d better check in Apple Maps manually to see if the incident reporting is available. As for the other markets that could soon receive this feature, there’s absolutely no information in this regard right now.
