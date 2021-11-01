CarPlay Users Get the Biggest Navigation Update in Years

5 A New Google Maps Update Is Live on iPhone and CarPlay, Of Course, You Should Install It

The release of iOS 15 a couple of months ago marked the debut of 3D navigation in Apple Maps, though this feature was originally available only on the iPhone. 7 photos



Before anything else, here’s some context.



Apple has been working very hard on making Apple Maps a worthy alternative to



And the 3D navigation update that was announced in iOS 15 makes no exception. Apple Maps is therefore getting support for a completely new mode that makes the navigation overall much more straightforward with 3D buildings, different colors for what you see on the road, and more traffic information right on the map.



Apple seems ready to bring this new experience to



As reported by someone on



The screenshots pretty much speak for themselves, and it’s pretty clear this is the biggest navigation update for Apple Maps in a long time. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean Apple is currently in a big rush to bring it to everybody, so don’t expect the availability to expand beyond the United States too fast.



