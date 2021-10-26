One More App Launches on CarPlay, as New Big iPhone Update Is Live

More and more apps are launching on Android Auto and CarPlay these days, and today, it’s the turn of Apple’s platform to welcome a new release drivers are going to love.
U.K.-based parking service RingGo has announced support for CarPlay, essentially bringing its essential feature package right in the cabin.
With CarPlay support, RingGo users can simply find a parking space and even make a payment without touching their iPhones, are all features are available on the larger screen in their cars. It goes without saying the service is only available in the United Kingdom and with compatible vehicles. Still, at the end of the day, it’s another big release for CarPlay anyway.
The whole thing works exactly as you’d expect it to work, with the CarPlay interface of RingGo allowing users to view nearby locations, recent parking places, their favorites, and even the active ones.
In the meantime, there’s more good news for CarPlay users.
Apple this week rolled out a new major iOS update, and while the changelog doesn’t mention any big changes aimed at CarPlay, there’s a chance some fixes are part of this version anyway.
iOS 15.1 introduces plenty of goodies for iPhone users, including SharePlay and Apple Wallet improvements, but for CarPlay, the fixes that everybody is waiting for are more important right now. The experience on iOS 15 has so far been extremely unstable, with users complaining of problems that have never plagued Apple’s car-optimized platform until now.
For example, many revealed that listening to music was impossible because apps like Spotify just crashed on CarPlay, while others said their iPhones were no longer detected by the head units when plugged in.
Users should install this iOS update as soon as possible to get the new big features that are included and receive any potential CarPlay refinement that might be included.
