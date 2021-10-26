A New Google Maps Update Is Live on iPhone and CarPlay, Of Course, You Should Install It

Cannondale F-Si Ultimate Carbon XC Bike Is Heralded As Lightest They Ever Built

No matter if you’re a long-time Apple user or a new iPhone adopter, you probably know already that the experience with the recently released iOS 15 has left a lot to be desired. 7 photos



This is how many ended up struggling with all kinds of problems behind the wheel, from



Google has already updated Google Maps several times since the debut of iOS 15. Most likely, the search giant’s main purpose was to further optimize its super-popular navigation app for the new version of the iPhone operating system.



In other words, Google tried its best to make sure everything was running correctly for Google Maps on iPhone and CarPlay despite all the iOS mentioned above 15 problems.



And Google’s efforts in this regard continue this week with a new version of Google Maps that’s live right now for all supported iPhones. The update brings the app to



In the meantime, Google Maps is these days considered the go-to navigation app on CarPlay, especially due to all the problems experienced by Waze. Also owned by Google, Waze is currently plagued by a glitch on CarPlay that causes the app to take over the audio controls in the car, making it impossible for users to adjust the volume of phone calls or playing music.



