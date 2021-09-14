Apple Goes on Foot in Attempt to Build a Better Google Maps Alternative

We’ve known for a while Apple was trying to improve Apple Maps and turn it into a more advanced alternative to Google Maps, but on the other hand, the iPhone maker doesn’t necessarily seem to be in a rush to do the whole thing.
However, as part of its strategy of building a better rival to Google’s mapping service, the company wants to collect more data from across the world, therefore being able to offer more accurate information, which in turn means users are provided with extra details and better navigation.
Most recently, however, Apple has accelerated efforts to scan those regions where cars don’t necessarily fit, all once again in an attempt to bring more data to Apple Maps.
Some of the regions where Apple’s teams are scanning the streets on foot include Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. These members of the Apple Maps group are equipped with special hardware, including backpacks containing cameras, iPhones and iPads to process the captured imagery, with the data to then be transferred to Apple for additional work that would prepare it for a public release.
The on-foot Apple Maps image collection in Canada will take place in September and October specifically in pedestrian areas, Apple says.
Of course, it would take longer until the data becomes available for everybody on Apple Maps, so expect the new map to show up publicly in early 2022.
In the meantime, Apple is also accelerating the rollout the new maps in more regions across the world, therefore bringing improved navigation to new users out there. Just last week, the update went live in Italy and a series of other countries, and, of course, more would follow shortly.
Apple is also getting ready to release a 3D navigation update for Apple Maps as part of the iOS 15 release, though in this case, the feature will initially be available on iPhone exclusively at launch, with CarPlay to get it at a later time.
