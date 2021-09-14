Captain Obvious to the Rescue: China Warns the Chip Shortage Is “Quite Serious”

Well, you know a thing is getting serious when China finally starts talking about it. But as if it wasn’t already clear, the country is now warning that the global chip shortage (you know, the one that has already hit the entire world so hard, causing disruptions in almost every supply network) is serious business, and what’s more, it wouldn’t just go away overnight.
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has also found a reason for the lack of chips: the global health issue that took the world by surprise last year, which has obviously created strong demand for certain products, therefore causing problems for others.
Tian Yulong, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said, during a press conference this week, that the lack of chips would continue to be a problem “for some time,” explaining that the ministry is working with domestic and foreign companies involved in the chip manufacturing business to boost their production.
One very important thing that Tian said, however, concerns the way the world can deal with the global shortage.
The only option for the entire world is to work together on ensuring a stable supply, he said, so at the end of the word, a global cooperation to deal with the whole thing is the right way going forward.
Until this happens, however, the global chip shortage just keeps wreaking havoc in the automotive industry, with more and more companies slowing down or completely halting the production of some models because they don’t have enough semiconductors for their cars.
Ford has recently suspended the production of the F-150, while General Motors suspended the operations at several North American plants for the very same reason. Toyota has lowered its production forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2022 by 300,000 vehicles, explaining that they hope their manufacturing operations will gain pace later this year.
