The New Apple Maps with Improved Navigation Is Finally Available for More Users

The same update also includes speed camera information and lane guidance, so overall, Apple Maps is finally becoming a worthy And it’s all because the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has never been in a rush to bring this revamped mapping application to users, especially if they don’t live in the United States.The rollout has advanced at a painfully slow pace, and here we are, more than a year and a half after the original announcement, with more users finally getting the new Maps.This time, the updated Apple Maps goes live for users in Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, and Andorra, according to a recent report , though worth knowing is the revamp is going live gradually, so if you don’t see it just yet, try again in a few days and it should be there.In case you’re wondering why this Apple Maps update is so special, it’s because the iPhone maker has developed a series of welcome improvements to help not only with navigation but also with the simple exploring of a specific region.So for example, the new Apple Maps comes not only with Look Around, but also with 3D buildings, pedestrian information, and improved navigation, which let’s be honest, has become a must-have for most drivers out there.And given Google Maps is very often the preferred app when it comes to navigation software , Apple bringing more detailed road coverage and improved guidance to users increases the likelihood of iPhone owners to stick with Apple Maps both in the short and in the long term.The same update also includes speed camera information and lane guidance, so overall, Apple Maps is finally becoming a worthy alternative to Google Maps . For the time being, however, Apple still doesn’t seem to be in a hurry as far as the rollout of this revamped experience goes, so if the update isn’t yet live in your country, you’d better not hold your breath for it.