CarPlay Users Not Getting 3D Maps for Navigation Just Yet

Apple is getting ready to announce a new major operating system update for the iPhone, and needless to say, there are lots of new features packed in this release, including goodies specifically aimed at Apple Maps and CarPlay users.
iOS 15 is therefore just around the corner, and without a doubt, the addition of 3D navigation in Apple Maps is pretty big news, especially as the Cupertino-based tech giant is trying to build a more powerful alternative to the likes of Google Maps.
As with everything Apple Maps, however, the release of 3D navigation will take place in stages, and the United States will be the first region to receive this feature. Apple has already confirmed the 3D navigation will include stunning road details, making it easier to spot turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, buildings, and pedestrian crosswalks, with all content to be available on both iPhone and CarPlay.
More realistic and colorful details will obviously improve the navigation experience overall, making it so much easier to figure out which way you need to go, especially when the app is running on a larger screen, such as a head unit.
But unfortunately for CarPlay users, while iOS 15 is projected to be announced next week, they won’t get the 3D navigation right away.
This is because Apple needs more time to bring this update to the car, so the only way to see the 3D buildings while driving is to stick with Apple Maps running on the iPhone.
The Cupertino-based tech giant hasn’t provided an ETA as to when the 3D navigation is supposed to go live on CarPlay, but the company did say the whole thing would happen later this year, so most likely, one of the first iOS 15 updates is likely to include this feature as well.
iOS 15 will be available for the same devices as iOS 14, so it will be available for the iPhone 6s and newer.
