Microsoft Steps into the CarPlay App Ecosystem with a Highly Anticipated Launch

This is where the world of software came to the rescue, with productivity, collaboration, and communication solutions recording a massive boom in terms of adoption.Microsoft Teams is one of the products whose number of users skyrocketed last year, and Microsoft itself admitted it never anticipated such a sudden increase to take place overnight.But now that it happened, the software giant is working around the clock on improving the experience with Microsoft Teams on every single front, including even when you’re on the go.So this week, the company announced that it’s bringing Microsoft Teams behind the wheel with support for Apple’s CarPlay. In other words, if you’re using CarPlay when driving and Microsoft Teams is installed and configured on your iPhone, you should now be able to join meetings right from the head unit.Needless to say, no video is supported, as only the audio mode is available for obvious reasons, but at least, this is a more convenient way to be part of your company’s meeting even while driving.The full integration with CarPlay also comes with support for Siri, so you can require the digital assistant to do the whole thing for you and join a specific meeting.Microsoft Teams is a platform that’s continuously evolving, so by bringing it to the car, Microsoft pushes its obsession for productivity to a completely new level.The company’s new strategy is to “empower people to do more,” so with this new update, it’s pretty much transitioning from working remotely to working while driving, as it makes staying in touch with your workmates more convenient even if you’re not in front of a computer.