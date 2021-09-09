Wired CarPlay to Survive for One More Year as Apple Not Ready to Go All-In on Wireless

The adoption of both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is on the rise, and Google itself has previously bragged about the whole thing, revealing that more and more carmakers are going for the wireless mode in their vehicles for extra convenience.
While Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on the adoption of CarPlay, the same should be the case for the Cupertino-based tech giant as well, especially as more cars are now supporting wireless CarPlay.
And with everybody going wireless, Apple itself is also believed to be planning a new approach that could basically represent the end of wired CarPlay.
Earlier this year, sources with knowledge of the matter revealed Apple was considering launching a portless iPhone, therefore dropping the Lightning connector and relying entirely on wireless connectivity.
This big change was supposed to happen in 2022 when Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14, most likely gradually, with the company to initially roll out just a single portless device and then expand this approach to the entire lineup.
But new renderings that have made the headlines a few hours ago reveal this is unlikely to be the case. Apple tipster Jon Prosser has revealed the early design of the iPhone 14, and one of the most important tidbit for CarPlay users is that a Lightning connector is still there.
On the other hand, it’s believed Apple hasn’t yet abandoned its ambitions of going fully wireless at one point. So what this means is that the wired CarPlay’s days are already numbered, and right now, it’s more of a question of when rather than if.
Whether or not Apple plans to kill wired CarPlay is something that remains to be seen, but in the long term, the wireless version just seems to be the big bet for everybody.
