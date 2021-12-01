You’d Better Not Update Waze If You Use the App on CarPlay

5 Gentlemen, Start Your Waze: These Are the Countries Where Traffic Jams Are a Nightmare

There’s some good news regarding this latest release, though. It apparently resolves the audio nightmare we told you about for everybody, so installing it should theoretically allow you to properly adjust the sound volume in the car no matter if Waze is running or not. In the case of Waze , however, installing the latest versions has been a crazy rollercoaster ride, especially as far as CarPlay users are concerned.And it’s all because many of these updates ended up doing more harm than good, with Waze breaking down the volume controls system-wide even if the app wasn’t running on CarPlay.The most recent version released by Waze joins this bad update saga with a problem of its own. Users are now complaining of dark mode issues on CarPlay after updating Waze, and right now, no workaround seems to exist.Let’s see what exactly happens after installing this latest version of Waze for iOS.Users on reddit ( here and here ) claim Waze version 4.79 (dated mid-November) no longer allows the app to automatically switch to the dark mode automatically. The screenshot that you see here, and which was also posted on the social media platform, shows the dark mode enabled on CarPlay but not activated in Waze, presumably due to this glitch.Some users claim that manually going to the settings screen in Waze and enabling the dark mode does the trick, but others explain this doesn’t work on their devices. No matter if it works or not, it’s still a rather inconvenient solution, as changing Waze settings requires the phone to be disconnected from the head unit, hence CarPlay must be shut down.In pure Waze style, the parent company hasn’t currently commented on this new struggle on CarPlay.There’s some good news regarding this latest release, though. It apparently resolves the audio nightmare we told you about for everybody, so installing it should theoretically allow you to properly adjust the sound volume in the car no matter if Waze is running or not.