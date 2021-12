Motion-B E-Bike Is About Looks and Innovation, Features a Patented Rear Suspension System

The Motion B electric bike is designed by an Italy-based startup whose founder previously worked for a British sportscar based in Surrey (we’re thinking Caterham Cars, but it is not specified). The owner wanted to create a two-wheeler that’s not too heavy, has an original design, and a simplified suspension system.Pushing the boundaries of conventional, this curvy , odd-looking bike was born, with Motion-B claiming it features new, patented technology for the rear suspension. What that means exactly is that it has a spring suspension system, with the spring element being integrated into the frame, while the front fork suspension remains a traditional one.The company claims its patented system is not only appealing in looks but also beneficial in terms of bike weight and user comfort.Designed mainly for urban use, the Motion-B electric bike comes in four colors, namely black, white, blue, and green. A woman version of the bike is also in the making.Weighing approximately 17 kg (37 lb), the bike packs a 55Nm lightweight electric motor, a Shimano gear, front and rear disc brakes, a display with a speed meter, and a removable 460mAh battery. Motion-B claims the bike has a range of over 100 km (62 miles) on a single charge.The bike also comes with internal cable routing and an Apple AirTag GPS tracker within the frame.Mass production of the Motion-B electric bike is scheduled for late 2022, and the bike is now seeking funding on Indiegogo . There is still more than a month and a half left in the campaign. You can get the Motion-B electric bike there at a 25 discounted price. The bike is priced at $1,517 (€1,350). The estimated shipping date is December 2022.