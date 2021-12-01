Motion-B E-Bike Is About Looks and Innovation, Features a Patented Rear Suspension System

4 Giant Drops Advanced 2 and 3 Carbon Gravel-Crushing Machines for Less Than $3K

With the e-bike market getting so competitive, innovation is a must-have quality if you want to make it. And that’s what this Italian manufacturer is doing with the unique design and suspension system of the Motion-B bicycle. 6 photos



Pushing the boundaries of conventional, this



The company claims its patented system is not only appealing in looks but also beneficial in terms of bike weight and user comfort.



Designed mainly for urban use, the Motion-B electric bike comes in four colors, namely black, white, blue, and green. A woman version of the bike is also in the making.



Weighing approximately 17 kg (37 lb), the



The bike also comes with internal cable routing and an Apple AirTag GPS tracker within the frame.



The Motion B electric bike is designed by an Italy-based startup whose founder previously worked for a British sportscar based in Surrey (we're thinking Caterham Cars, but it is not specified). The owner wanted to create a two-wheeler that's not too heavy, has an original design, and a simplified suspension system. Pushing the boundaries of conventional, this curvy, odd-looking bike was born, with Motion-B claiming it features new, patented technology for the rear suspension. What that means exactly is that it has a spring suspension system, with the spring element being integrated into the frame, while the front fork suspension remains a traditional one. The company claims its patented system is not only appealing in looks but also beneficial in terms of bike weight and user comfort. Designed mainly for urban use, the Motion-B electric bike comes in four colors, namely black, white, blue, and green. A woman version of the bike is also in the making. Weighing approximately 17 kg (37 lb), the bike packs a 55Nm lightweight electric motor, a Shimano gear, front and rear disc brakes, a display with a speed meter, and a removable 460mAh battery. Motion-B claims the bike has a range of over 100 km (62 miles) on a single charge. The bike also comes with internal cable routing and an Apple AirTag GPS tracker within the frame. Mass production of the Motion-B electric bike is scheduled for late 2022, and the bike is now seeking funding on Indiegogo. There is still more than a month and a half left in the campaign. You can get the Motion-B electric bike there at a 25 discounted price. The bike is priced at $1,517 (€1,350). The estimated shipping date is December 2022.

