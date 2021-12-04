1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Golden Anniversary Begs to Be Saved, Original V8 Still There

As if the 1962 Impala SS wasn’t already a good-looking car, the Golden Anniversary finish, which was specifically introduced to celebrate Chevrolet’s 50th anniversary, turned this new model into a head-turning machine.
Fast forward to 2021, and the original Golden Anniversary Impalas are still rare gems, with collectors ready to pay a small fortune just to park one of them in their garages.
Unfortunately, only a few are still around these days in good condition, and many more are project cars that someone just needs to restore and then treat with the excessive kindness such an icon deserves in the first place.
This is the case of the ’62 Impala SS that we have here and which is listed on Craigslist as a “true” Golden Anniversary model.
First and foremost, you can tell this is the real deal from the VIN plate on the car, as it indicates paint code 927 – this was specifically used for Golden Anniversary, and it confirms the Impala was born with this finish right from the factory.
Obviously, the car is no longer in a tip-top shape, and judging from its overall condition, it has most likely been sitting for a long time. The current owner says they specifically purchased this vehicle to restore it but given they have too many projects they need to juggle with right now, someone else needs to bring this rare gem on the road.
This Impala is the living proof you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover.
While the photos don’t necessarily indicate a good shape, worth knowing the car is pretty solid overall, and 75 percent of the trim is still available. There’s indeed some rust here and there, but on the other hand, this Impala is far from becoming a wreck, and this can only be good news for a restoration project.
Obviously, many people are wondering what’s hiding under the hood, and the answer is just some clean, fresh air. However, the original 327 (5.3-liter) V8 and the Powerglide transmission are both around, as the owner says they have been pulled out and are currently on a stand.
So at the end of the day, this Impala just begs to be restored, and given the process has more or less been jumpstarted by the current owner, all it takes is someone who’s willing to buy the vehicle and continue the work on this front.
As for the buying part, the price of this Impala seems to be just right, as the owner expects to get some $6,500 for the car. Of course, any potential buyer should just go and check out this Impala in person before committing to a purchase. It’s parked in Flushing, Michigan.
