5 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS Rotting Away on Private Property Comes with Bad V8 News

4 1962 Chevrolet Impala Iowa Farm Find Was Born With a 4-Barrel, Bad News Under the Hood

3 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Golden Anniversary Begs to Be Saved, Original V8 Still There

2 Rusty 1963 Chevrolet Impala Is Quite a Fighter, Original Engine Currently in the Car

1 1963 Chevrolet Impala Field Find Hopes It’ll Get a Second Wind, Very Unlikely Though

More on this:

1962 Chevrolet Impala Project Car Totally Deserves to Get Back on the Road

The model year 1962 brought only subtle refinements to the Impala lineup, and in addition to the convertible-style roof, one of the most striking changes was the significantly larger grille. 15 photos



The base engine this year was the same six-cylinder developing 135 horsepower, while the standard V8 was a 283 (4.7-liter) two-barrel rated at 170 horsepower.



The GM brand killed off the rest of the 283 versions for this model year, so customers who wanted more power could simply go for a small block in the form of an all-new 327 (5.3-liter). The power ratings this time reached 250 and 300 horsepower, depending on the carburetor model.



Chevrolet also ditched the 348 (5.7-liter) units, and the Impala could now be ordered with a 409 (6.7-liter) producing either 380 or 409 horsepower thanks to a single four-barrel carburetor or a pair of two four-barrel units, respectively.



This 1962 Chevrolet Impala was also born with a V8 engine, though right now, it only seems to flex nothing but fresh air under the hood. Unfortunately, the



We’re being told the odometer indicates close to 20,000 miles (a little over 32,000 km), but of course, this doesn’t mean much since the original engine is no longer in the car. Or at least, that’s what we believe, so make sure you ask more questions in this regard if you’re interested in a purchase.



Other than that, you can easily tell the car has been having a hard time lately. But on the other hand, it’s not a rust bucket either, and despite some patching required here and there, especially on the floors, it appears to be a solid candidate for a restoration or a restomod.



The interior, in particular, looks to be in a rather rough shape, but again, we don’t know if anything big is missing or the car is still complete. The frame is solid, the floors are fixable, and the glass also looks good, so overall, this



Parked in Camarillo, California, this 1962 Chevrolet Impala isn’t exactly cheap despite its challenging condition and the lack of an engine. The seller expects to get close to $10,000 for the vehicle, and we’re not being told if other offers or deals are accepted or not. Chevrolet , however, focused a lot more on the engine options for this model year, and while the Impala was still offered with a mix of six-cylinders and V8s, the available units were quite different versus 1961.The base engine this year was the same six-cylinder developing 135 horsepower, while the standard V8 was a 283 (4.7-liter) two-barrel rated at 170 horsepower.The GM brand killed off the rest of the 283 versions for this model year, so customers who wanted more power could simply go for a small block in the form of an all-new 327 (5.3-liter). The power ratings this time reached 250 and 300 horsepower, depending on the carburetor model.Chevrolet also ditched the 348 (5.7-liter) units, and the Impala could now be ordered with a 409 (6.7-liter) producing either 380 or 409 horsepower thanks to a single four-barrel carburetor or a pair of two four-barrel units, respectively.This 1962 Chevrolet Impala was also born with a V8 engine, though right now, it only seems to flex nothing but fresh air under the hood. Unfortunately, the Craigslist seller doesn’t share any information on this front, so we’ll just assume the engine is gone and whoever wants to restore the car has no other option than to come with their own V8.We’re being told the odometer indicates close to 20,000 miles (a little over 32,000 km), but of course, this doesn’t mean much since the original engine is no longer in the car. Or at least, that’s what we believe, so make sure you ask more questions in this regard if you’re interested in a purchase.Other than that, you can easily tell the car has been having a hard time lately. But on the other hand, it’s not a rust bucket either, and despite some patching required here and there, especially on the floors, it appears to be a solid candidate for a restoration or a restomod.The interior, in particular, looks to be in a rather rough shape, but again, we don’t know if anything big is missing or the car is still complete. The frame is solid, the floors are fixable, and the glass also looks good, so overall, this Impala checks many of the important boxes for a project car aiming to get back on the road.Parked in Camarillo, California, this 1962 Chevrolet Impala isn’t exactly cheap despite its challenging condition and the lack of an engine. The seller expects to get close to $10,000 for the vehicle, and we’re not being told if other offers or deals are accepted or not.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.