This 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS Project Car Needs Just a Little TLC

1965 was the year when the Chevrolet Impala really made history, as it became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in just 12 months.
Unfortunately for the GM brand, however, despite its continued focus on improvements and additional polishing eventually introduced on the next model years, sales of the Impala still declined gradually until the late ‘60s.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the Impala was no longer a beautiful car. And the 1967 Impala SS model that we have here is just the living proof in this regard, as it comes in a super-impressive condition whose main highlight is the still-original paint.
eBay seller jameymalibu78 says the Impala has been part of the same family since new, and the rust you see in the photos is likely just on the surface and should be rather easy to fix.
The 327 (5.3-liter) V8 under the hood is still the original one, and it develops 275 horsepower. The engine is in perfect work condition, while the TH400 transmission shifts just properly, according to the seller.
Needless to say, this 1967 Impala is a beautiful survivor that doesn’t seem to require anything else than small fixes here and there. But of course, a visual inspection is still recommended, especially if you’re planning a full restoration, as this should help better determine what needs to be fixed and what doesn’t.
At first glance, it doesn’t look like this Impala has ever been restored, so in theory, it’s still as original and complete as it gets.
This is what makes it a hard find, and a hard find can’t come cheap. This SS can be yours today for $27,500, but the owner has also enabled the Make Offer button for people who might be interested in another deal. The vehicle is located in Brookville, Indiana.
