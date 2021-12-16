Once-Gorgeous 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Now Just a Flowerpot, Pretty Sad Sight

4 This Original 1967 Chevrolet Impala Is Dressed to Impress, Interior Is Amazing

This once-gorgeous Impala that we have here is clearly in a beyond-repair condition, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going cheap. In fact, the rusty body costs more than many people would expect, as the seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $2,500. This 1966 Impala SS is “parked” in Maryland if you want to check it out in person and see how much of a wreck it has become. Rust buckets are without a doubt super-challenging to restore, not only because they’re typically discovered after decades spent under the clear sky but also because they usually come without an engine and a transmission.But no matter how good you are when it comes to saving cars in a very rough condition, bringing back this 1966 Impala SS is without a doubt impossible.The vehicle, which eBay seller buy_it_now_classic_cars currently describes as “junk,” has clearly been parked outside for many, many years, so it’s not necessarily a surprise that it eventually became a flowerpot. There’s a lot of vegetation living in the engine bay, and of course, you won’t find anything else in there.An engine is therefore no longer in the car, and in fact, the seller emphasizes this Impala pretty much comes down to a junk body that you can use as a whole or cut up to patch another model.There are no tags or papers, so at first glance, all signs seem to suggest this Impala has had enough and is ready to go. Of course, some parts of it can still end up breathing life into another Impala, but until this happens, we can’t help but emphasize how sad such a sight can be for a car aficionado.The 1966 Impala was launched as a very ambitious model, as it was supposed to continue the success of its predecessor and keep the sales at record levels.This didn’t happen, though, as the sales of the Impala declined substantially, pretty much because of some questionable changes made by Chevrolet in the lineup. The Caprice was no longer part of the Impala family but was now sold as a stand-alone series, so needless to say, this had an impact on the sales figures as well.The Impala continued to be offered in a wide variety of body styles, including a four-door sedan, hardtop, and station wagon, as well as two-door hardtop and convertible. The sedan was obviously the best-selling model in the lineup, partially because it was also the cheapest Impala for this model year.This once-gorgeous Impala that we have here is clearly in a beyond-repair condition, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going cheap. In fact, the rusty body costs more than many people would expect, as the seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $2,500. This 1966 Impala SS is “parked” in Maryland if you want to check it out in person and see how much of a wreck it has become.

