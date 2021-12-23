You'd Wish You Had Your Sunday Underwear on if the Cougar Patrol Pulled You Over

If cars had a personality, then this Volkswagen Golf Mk4 would probably be that lonely and weird neighbor that everyone avoids, because they could be dangerous. More realistically speaking, though, it is likely owned by a young man, who thinks of something different when they hear about cougars, and for whom underwear seems to be funny.
Thus, they set out to dress their car in a police-like two-tone livery, decorating the sides and rear windscreen with childish decals. Their social media account is displayed on the rear windows for everyone to see, because that’s how you can meet the love of your life nowadays, apparently, even if it’s for one night.
Now, the decals may be childish, but the lug nut spikes could be dangerous. They’re part of the so-called ‘slab culture’, and are pretty much an insult to any vehicle. Another thing that might turn out to be dangerous, for the driver anyway, is the light bar attached to the roof, which mirrors the looks of real emergency lights. Another one can be seen from behind the ‘patrol’ stickers on the rear windscreen, and if we had to guess, we'd say that it features one up front as well.
Unfortunately, there is only a single image of it on Reddit, so the face isn’t visible. Still, we can see that the front windshield has a big sticker on it too, right above the dashboard panel. We have no idea what it says, but if you can somehow read it, or are aware of more pics of this Volkswagen Golf that show the front end too, then feel free to share them in the comments area.
Meanwhile, you can feast your eyes on this old hatchback, registered in New Jersey, which was snapped next to a Hyundai Genesis Coupe that has a ginormous wing, and a wheelbarrow kart, in our image gallery.
Now, the decals may be childish, but the lug nut spikes could be dangerous. They’re part of the so-called ‘slab culture’, and are pretty much an insult to any vehicle. Another thing that might turn out to be dangerous, for the driver anyway, is the light bar attached to the roof, which mirrors the looks of real emergency lights. Another one can be seen from behind the ‘patrol’ stickers on the rear windscreen, and if we had to guess, we'd say that it features one up front as well.
Unfortunately, there is only a single image of it on Reddit, so the face isn’t visible. Still, we can see that the front windshield has a big sticker on it too, right above the dashboard panel. We have no idea what it says, but if you can somehow read it, or are aware of more pics of this Volkswagen Golf that show the front end too, then feel free to share them in the comments area.
Meanwhile, you can feast your eyes on this old hatchback, registered in New Jersey, which was snapped next to a Hyundai Genesis Coupe that has a ginormous wing, and a wheelbarrow kart, in our image gallery.