1963 Chevrolet Impala Project Car Flaunts an Unexpected V8 Under the Hood

If you're looking for an Impala that can be used as a daily driver, here's a model that's definitely worth checking out. Though as you'll discover in a few minutes, it comes with a questionable change under the hood.



Unsurprisingly, the auction started by eBay user The 1963 Impala came with almost the same engine lineup as the previous model year, so the base model was offered with a six-cylinder unit developing 140 horsepower. The 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire continued to be listed as the standard V8, this time producing 195 horsepower.The more powerful options included the small-block 327 (5.3-liter) rated at either 250 or 300 horsepower, depending on the carburetor that was used. Chevrolet 's next unit was the 409 (6.7-liter) Turbo-Fire, with the big-block offered in three power configurations, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.The Impala that we have here, however, is equipped with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8, so most likely, someone performed an engine swap at some point during its life. This shouldn’t be a problem if you don’t mind a restomod, especially because the engine is still running.Other than that, the car obviously needs the typical fixes required by a project car, with the interior also seemingly in a fair condition suggesting it has to be fully refreshed to at least match the expectations of a daily driver.The rust doesn’t seem to be a major concern this time, and this appears to indicate the car has been properly taken care of.Unsurprisingly, the auction started by eBay user dineroman007 has already received several bids in just a few hours online. The top offer at the time of writing is close to $6,000, but this still isn’t high enough to trigger the reserve. If someone wants to buy the car without having to fight against others, they just need to pay $20,000. The vehicle is parked in California if anyone wants to see it live.

