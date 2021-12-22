1972 Chevrolet Impala Left to Rot Under the Clear Sky Begs for Full Restoration

The 1972 Chevrolet Impala wasn’t exactly as successful as its siblings that hit the streets during the ‘60s, but it continued to be an appealing nameplate thanks to the constant polishing introduced by the GM brand for every model year.
The example that we have here is one of the units that still survived throughout all these years, though on the other hand, it’s pretty clear it’s been striving with the outdoor conditions lately.
Most likely, this 1972 Impala has been sitting under the clear sky for way too many years, and car aficionados certainly know what this means. The car isn’t exactly in a solid condition, and there’s obviously the typical amount of rust that such a project vehicle comes with.
eBay seller i*find*u*flip says the rockers and the frame still seem to be in a solid shape, though on the other hand, the trunk and the floors are very rusty.
The interior is also in a super-rough condition, so whoever is brave enough to give this Impala a second chance would clearly have a lot of work to do in order to bring it back on the road.
The engine under the hood is believed to be a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 that’s likely the one that came on this Impala when the vehicle rolled off the assembly lines. Of course, it’s no longer running, and nobody knows how many fixes it needs to show some signs of life.
Unsurprisingly, the vehicle has already attracted quite a lot of bids, as nearly 30 people are currently fighting to get the Impala home and then give it another chance. At this point, the top big is a little over $1,500, but the reserve is yet to be met.
However, given the auction is still in its early hours, and it’s actually projected to come to an end in approximately 6 days, there’s a chance the price would end up going much higher as the bidding gains more exposure.
