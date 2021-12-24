This Junkyard 1961 Chevrolet Impala Looks Tragic, Still Wants Another Chance

More on this:

1 Restorable 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes One Engine Under the Hood, Second One as Bonus

2 1972 Chevrolet Impala Left to Rot Under the Clear Sky Begs for Full Restoration

3 1961 Chevrolet Impala California Barn Find Roars for the First Time in 38 Years

4 1963 Chevrolet Impala Project Car Flaunts an Unexpected V8 Under the Hood

5 Once-Gorgeous 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Now Just a Flowerpot, Pretty Sad Sight