This Junkyard 1961 Chevrolet Impala Looks Tragic, Still Wants Another Chance

1961 was a pretty big year for the Impala nameplate, as Chevrolet finally introduced the Super Sport Equipment Package for all models, except the Nomad wagon.
Mostly known as the SS and listed as RPO 240, the new package could be ordered for just $53.80, and it brought several goodies, including new springs and shocks, power brakes, a reinforced chassis, and special wheel covers.
The engine lineup once again included both economical and more powerful choices, and the base unit was the 235 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder rated at 135 horsepower. The 283 (4.7-liter) V8 with 170 horsepower was offered with a four-barrel sibling developing 230 horsepower, while the 348 (5.7-liter) was available in multiple configurations with outputs between 250 and 340 horsepower.
The best engine for the SS was the new 409 (6.7-liter) producing 360 horsepower.
While for some people it might be hard to believe it, what we have here is also a 1961 Impala, though the car (if it can still be called a car, in the first place) obviously comes in a very, very rough condition.
The folks over at Classic Cars of South Carolina claim the vehicle is still repairable, and some of the parts are ready for welding in repair panels. Unfortunately, very little information has been provided on everything else, so we don’t know if an engine is still around, though there’s a chance it’s not.
This Impala looks like it’s been abandoned in a junkyard, and this means many other parts might be missing as well.
But on the other hand, the good news is the car is rather cheap, and you can have it for the price of a new iPhone. The garage is selling it for just $1,500, but of course, whether or not this is still a good deal depends on a lot of things, including how many parts are still there in the car.
