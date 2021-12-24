Hummer H2 on 32-Inch Wheels Is Here to Make You Laugh, and So Are Others

Forgiato is behind the project, as they made the 32-inch multi-spoke alloys with polished lip, wrapped in ultra-thin rubber. And they’re so proud of it that they shared it with their 1.1 million followers on Instagram.
How do you think they reacted? Well, some didn’t like it at all, others said it is fire, and we can definitely relate to the former category, because, in case you forgot, we’re not exactly fans of oversized wheels, regardless of the vehicle’s make and model. Even though this Hummer H2 looks rather clean, for the most part, those huge wheels don’t do justice to it.
The H2 is far from being one of the most desirable 4x4s out there. It is anything but sensible, frugal, and eco-friendly. On top of that, it doesn’t look that good compared to the H1 behemoth, and it isn’t the off-road monster that many people think it is. Furthermore, back in the day, it was mostly favored by athletes, and we all know that some of them tend to favor flashy cars over what most of us consider to be good-looking rides.
Thus, if you’ve seen enough and would rather move on to something else, we respect your decision, so you may want to check out our dedicated ‘cats’ and/or ‘dogs’ categories, subsequent to washing out your eyes. Those of you who are still with us can save this link for later.
Now, back to the story, with focus on a particular Hummer H1 finished in white, which could probably drive over some tiny vehicles due to the huge ground clearance. But that’s not the only huge thing it has, as it also sports a set of custom wheels, finished in what appears to be rose gold. Unlike the H2 that we talked about earlier, this one features chunkier rubber.
Hummers, we shared a picture in our image gallery of an H2 on stilts too, with green decals contrasting the white body. We also found one with scissor doors, chromed wheels, and privacy windows, and another one that has been turned into a limo, because that’s just what the world needs, another stretched Hummer.
Not all is lost, you see, because in the multitude of Hummer pics shared on the Californian company's website, we also spotted two that don’t look half-bad. We’re talking about the black and yellow examples, which sport several mods that have turned them into overlanding beasts, ready to take on some arduous terrains. Nonetheless, their owners should make sure that the drive off the lit path doesn’t include going through forests, as they might get stuck.
This is where we will wrap it up, but not before reminding you to check out the custom Hummers shared in our image gallery, all of which sit on wheels made by Forgiato. While you’re at it, you can tell us which one is your favorite; for this writer, that would be the black H1.
