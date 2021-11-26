Virtually-Swapped Hellcat AM General Hummer Does Not Care About Blending In

Around Thanksgiving, we all celebrate and give thanks to all the things we hold dearest. Well, for a certain pixel master, the focus would be on a very unconventional hero. Namely, AM General’s Hummer.
Born in 1992 as the civilian version of the now legendary M998 Humvee, AM General created the original Hummer as the ultimate SUV/truck. Looking both timeless and dated at the same time, this vehicle certainly earned a reputation of “not (being) for everyone.”
Naturally, that doesn’t mean it’s without diehard fans. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm. Case in point, Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master behind the adry53customs account on social media, has chosen what he’s thankful for: a hulking, menacing Dodge SRT Hellcat-swapped AM General Hummer.
Not only that, but he’s also giving us a taste of his glorious wishful thinking. Explaining that while he agrees with the traditional assessment of a 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha being the absolute pinnacle of the series, his heart still trembles at the sight of the initial AM General version. Thus, his fancy dream version comes with all the bells and whistles.
Those include “the wheels with CTIS protector, front 90-degree bulbar perfection, and hardtop pickup styling,” for the definitive boxy car look. He also thinks a Hummer’s design will never get outdated (hm, let’s agree to disagree on that specific topic), so not much has changed on the outside. There’s a cool all-black paintjob on every piece of the body, including the wheels, just so murdered-out fans can also adopt this as their own.
But the centerpiece of this transformation must be the Dodge Charger/Challenger SRT Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 swap. More than 700 horsepower might seem like overkill anywhere else, but on this occasion, they are more than suitable for this behemoth. Oh, and if one doesn’t like this look, there’s also a crimson surprise...
