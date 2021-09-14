5 Watch Four Hummer EV Trucks Doing the Crab Walk in Traffic

4 GMC Hummer EV Takes Its Talents to Moab, Utah in Off-Roading Prowess Display

1 Humvee NXT 360 Lands in Europe This Week, Includes Remote Weapons and Gunshot Detection

More on this:

2022 Hummer EV Low-Rider Seeks a Super Truck Life, Might Foreshadow the Future

After a rather long hiatus, the civil market version of the military HMMWV, aka the Humvee , has received a new EV lease of life. And GMC’s reinvention was dubbed as “the world’s first all-electric supertruck.” 7 photos SUV . So, why not a super pickup truck? And GMC is working hard (ahead of Edition 1 first deliveries that are scheduled this very fall) to make sure everyone will be satisfied. Care for the



Want a EV coming with an adaptive air suspension to lift it approximately six inches (around 15 cm) and diagonal-drive capabilities thanks to features such as Extract Mode and Crab Walk. And GMC also promises to cover just about everything in between these extremes.



Of course, some will have the



It’s something that might upset the off-road purists, as this Hummer EV seems to make use of the adaptive air suspension to go all the way down. The “bagged” appearance is doubled by the silver-and-gold concave wheels that also seem to have a slight camber to enhance the



Sure, this project is probably just wishful thinking. But take a good look at it, as variations on the theme will probably happen a lot once General Motors clears the way for the 2022 Hummer EV into nationwide dealerships.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by hugo silva (@hugosilvadesigns) After all, we already have the Lamborghini Urus super. So, why not a super pickup truck? And GMC is working hard (ahead of Edition 1 first deliveries that are scheduled this very fall) to make sure everyone will be satisfied. Care for the street performance ? No worries, there’s 625, 830 and up to 1,000 horsepower for a best zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in approximately three seconds.Want a cool trail beast ? Here’s the Hummercoming with an adaptive air suspension to lift it approximately six inches (around 15 cm) and diagonal-drive capabilities thanks to features such as Extract Mode and Crab Walk. And GMC also promises to cover just about everything in between these extremes.Of course, some will have the 2022 Hummer EV just for its bling capabilities and the (sometimes) priceless option to brag about having the greatest truck on the hill. And chances are a few of them will never see anything but tarmac. So, for the urban drama queen crowd, here’s Hugo Silva, the virtual artist behind the hugosilvadesigns account on social media, bringing a virtual tuning idea to life.It’s something that might upset the off-road purists, as this Hummer EV seems to make use of the adaptive air suspension to go all the way down. The “bagged” appearance is doubled by the silver-and-gold concave wheels that also seem to have a slight camber to enhance the overdone tuning looks. Naturally, everything is also wrapped tidily all around with an exaggerated aerodynamic body kit that makes use of color-matched and carbon fiber parts.Sure, this project is probably just wishful thinking. But take a good look at it, as variations on the theme will probably happen a lot once General Motors clears the way for the 2022 Hummer EV into nationwide dealerships.