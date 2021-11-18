Watch President Joe Biden Drive the New Electric Hummer, Raves About It, “It's Incredible”

President Joe Biden has just inaugurated the new General Motors factory. Following a $2.2-billion investment, Factory Zero kicks off the production of the new Hummer EV Pickup, and, starting next year, the Hummer EV SUV will roll off the same assembly line. The President also took the zero-emission pickup out for a ride, and he couldn’t stop raving about it.
President Joe Biden is not playing when it comes to driving. He hopped in the new Hummer EV Pickup and sped off with wheels screeching. Whoever thought Biden would be a good candidate for Fast and Furious? But he really is.
He’s not normally driving while he’s in office, but this was a rare occasion. Usually sitting in the back of the Beast, a specially built armored Cadillac, Biden switched it up now, and what a change it is!
As he took the Hummer EV Pickup out for a test drive, he even joked with the reporters. During his laps around the factory, he asked: "Anyone want to jump in the back, or on the roof? These suckers are something else!"
He also took the new Ford F-150 Lightning pickup out for a ride back in May. After driving it, President Biden couldn’t stop raving about it, saying: “Isn’t it incredible?”
He also compared it to one of the cars he owns, a 1967 Corvette he received as a wedding gift from his father back in the day: “I thought that was the hells bells, man.” Noting the Hummer's acceleration from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in just three seconds, he added: “This is three times as heavy as my Corvette. And that’s fast.”
While Biden had a hell of a great time driving the zero-emission Hummer, he wasn’t there just for that. He also wanted to discuss his new $1.2-trillion bill on infrastructure. He is confident about it, and said: "This law is going to help rebuild the backbone of this nation." He added: "This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America."
In conclusion, he noted “That Hummer’s one hell of a vehicle.” To be honest, he looks quite well behind the wheel of the revived model.
