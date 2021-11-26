LT1-Swapped '66 Chevy Nova Has Alternate Subaru Look If Real Build's Not Enough

In the world of automotive digital content creation, there is a traditionally pre-ordained manner of doing things. Some only cater to the imagination realm, while others use their CGI skills in the real world. A few, though, dabble in between.
Certain pixel masters have managed to skillfully navigate the meandering branches of the virtual automotive flow to the point where they can make a living out of digital-to-real builds. Along with a few well-known names both in the virtual and real-world, Emmanuel Brito, a Los Angeles, California-based CGI expert is also one of them.
We have seen quite a few of his creations turn from mere wishful thinking into custom real-world projects, even if some looked way too crazy to believe. But following a lengthy break from digital creations, he’s back with a ‘66 Nova that kind of messes up the timeline. You see, traditionally, the artist first sketches the virtual looks, and only after that is it time for the real build.
On this occasion, though, it’s the other way around. The Chevrolet already exists in the real world as a cool restomod. It’s as classic and classy as it gets, with a black paintjob and lots of contrasting chrome. The interior, meanwhile, is as crimson as a blooming rose – but that's not even one of the biggest highlights.
Instead, those would be its hidden goodies: a Camaro-labeled LT1 6.2-liter small-block V8 sits under the hood, while the Nova rides on a modern Ridetech suspension system and there’s also beefy Wilwood stopping power. So, why does the Nova ditch its traditional muscle car look for a bit of Subie flavor?
Well, that’s anyone’s guess, since the pixel master only mentions this is his new digital creation based on the Chevy. No word if the owner had a change of heart and asked the virtual artist for a reinterpretation or if we are dealing with plain old wishful thinking. Anyway, here’s the Nova also sporting a Subaru-inspired Desert Khaki paintjob. So, which one looks better – the real or the fake one?
