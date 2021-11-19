“Hungry” Mid-Engine Chevy Camaro Looks Like It Swallowed a Corvette Z06 Whole

Considering the past success of its lesser C8 Stingray sibling, we can all rest assured the all-new 2023 Corvette Z06 is going to elicit some incredible emotions. But we never expected to see it a victim of digital “cannibalism.”
Frankly, it’s easy to imagine how much eagerly expected the 2023 Corvette Z06 must be. One just needs to have a look at the incredible waiting list for the C8 Stingray or the preposterous used car market prices of mid-engine Corvettes. Luckily, at least GM’s engineers once again delivered.
So, the 2023 Corvette Z06 is ready to enter supercar territory with its all-new, state-of-the-art, naturally-aspirated flat-plane-crankshaft 5.5-liter V8. Which is good for a record-breaking 670 ponies. We need to wait for its release into the wild for confirmation of its newfound performance both on the street and track (winding and straight ones alike). But at least, in theory, it’s going to be a bombshell.
And, internally, everyone should be pretty darn happy about the result. Well, there might be an in-house exception, though. While it’s not exactly the sole reason for its lukewarm reception, the contemporary Camaro alternative has taken a massive sales hit. So, we might have reason to believe a sibling rivalry is brewing.
But one virtual artist has taken the unofficial “hate” to a whole new level. Rostislav Prokop, the virtual artist better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, has digitally blended the middle half of Chevy’s 2023 Corvette Z06 with front and rear bits and pieces taken from various current Camaros, like the SS and ZL1. Now, this new mid-engined ‘Maro looks like a “hungry” beast that swallowed a Z06 whole.
Naturally, there’s a very sensible explanation for all the “horror.” His (let’s face it) rather dark vision for a more successful sixth-generation Camaro simply has the pony/muscle car built on the same widebody platform as Chevy’s Corvette Z06 sports car. Of course, that is only viable in the virtual world. And what do you know, many of his fans even reckon it now looks better than the source material.
So, the 2023 Corvette Z06 is ready to enter supercar territory with its all-new, state-of-the-art, naturally-aspirated flat-plane-crankshaft 5.5-liter V8. Which is good for a record-breaking 670 ponies. We need to wait for its release into the wild for confirmation of its newfound performance both on the street and track (winding and straight ones alike). But at least, in theory, it’s going to be a bombshell.
And, internally, everyone should be pretty darn happy about the result. Well, there might be an in-house exception, though. While it’s not exactly the sole reason for its lukewarm reception, the contemporary Camaro alternative has taken a massive sales hit. So, we might have reason to believe a sibling rivalry is brewing.
But one virtual artist has taken the unofficial “hate” to a whole new level. Rostislav Prokop, the virtual artist better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, has digitally blended the middle half of Chevy’s 2023 Corvette Z06 with front and rear bits and pieces taken from various current Camaros, like the SS and ZL1. Now, this new mid-engined ‘Maro looks like a “hungry” beast that swallowed a Z06 whole.
Naturally, there’s a very sensible explanation for all the “horror.” His (let’s face it) rather dark vision for a more successful sixth-generation Camaro simply has the pony/muscle car built on the same widebody platform as Chevy’s Corvette Z06 sports car. Of course, that is only viable in the virtual world. And what do you know, many of his fans even reckon it now looks better than the source material.