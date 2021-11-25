CGI “Ramllenger” Dodge TRX Hellcat Seamlessly Blends Muscle and Truck Power

More on this:

1 Real vs Imaginary, Pick Your 1980s or 1990s Honda Civic Hatchback Custom Poison

2 "Slantnose" Time Attack Toyota GR Supra Imagined As Fully Winged King of the Hill

3 Ferrari F40 “Kaido Racer” Might Be the Unhinged CGI Assistant of a Mad Scientist

4 “Hungry” Mid-Engine Chevy Camaro Looks Like It Swallowed a Corvette Z06 Whole

5 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Drags Trackhawk and SRT Challenger, Early Starts Aren't Key