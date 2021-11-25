CGI “Ramllenger” Dodge TRX Hellcat Seamlessly Blends Muscle and Truck Power

After a period of eerie virtual calm, the CGI artist hidden behind the mysterious superrenderscars account on social media is back with an outrageous bang. Is this just a crazy idea or something worth considering?
Some automotive pixel masters have an artsy signature style. Others love to mirror the real world into their digital realm. Some focus on remastering vintage legends with help from their modern counterparts. And a few might play everything for giggles and purist outrage.
The automotive-focused virtual artist behind the superrenderscars account on social media has constantly walked the fine line between seemingly unhinged design propositions and eerily sane/astonishingly tempting projects.
After a period of calm, during which time the latter had taken over most of our attention, he/she is back with an outrageous bang. Oddly enough, it’s also tempting to imagine it roaming the streets... Of course, that’s never going to happen, as this is and will remain just wishful thinking. After all, it’s part of the CGI expert’s “name this” virtual series.
And ideas are abundant, from the funny “Ramllenger” to a plain but entirely self-explanatory “wow, wow, wow.” It’s only natural to elicit all sorts of conflicting emotions since we are dealing here with a digital mashup between Dodge’s Challenger SRT Hellcat (not a Demon, as per the artist’s hashtags) and the mighty 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.
Well, akin to other crazy contraptions stemming from the imagination of a pixel master dubbed carfrontswaps, this project has obviously taken the front end of Ram’s high-performance 702-horsepower truck and splashed it across the Challenger’s body. But wait, there’s more because the devil is always in the details.
So, the Dodge also comes with the widebody truck’s hood lights and black decals, as well as a set of beefy plastic wheel fenders. While the downsized truck face may not be everyone's cup of tea, the latter addition does look the part on the feisty muscle car – if we may chip in with our own two cents on the hilarious mashup matter.
