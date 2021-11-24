"Slantnose" Time Attack Toyota GR Supra Imagined As Fully Winged King of the Hill

Although time attack and hill-climbing are both timed motorsport disciplines, they do have different rules, formats, and above all, locations. One takes place on the track, while the other is usually based on gradient road courses.
Even though time attack is a type of motorsport in which the drivers compete for the best lap time on a racetrack and speed hill climbing uses an uphill course that usually doubles as an open-traffic regular street when not used for racing, this shouldn’t stop CGI experts at any time. After all, they live in a special place called “imagination land.”
There, Pikes Peak (or perhaps the American animated sitcom) can easily meet the JDM way of life in an ultimate time attack King of the Hill manner. With a winged twist, on this occasion. It’s all courtesy of Berlin, Germany-based virtual artist Andreas Richter (aka ar.visual_ on social media), who took the opportunity to create a 3D “hot sauce.”
His ingredients include time attack, Pikes Peak, hill climb, JDM, and something called “always go full Hot Rod” – although we don’t feel it’s the case here since there’s no such DNA embedded in the digital creation. Anyway, perhaps he was just randomly throwing in hashtags to see which one sticks better.
To us and his regular fanbase, it seems there was one final ingredient used preeminently throughout the creation that didn’t get the proper social media chance to shine: this GR Supra’s wings. Oh, wait, not everyone recognized this as a fifth-generation Japanese sports car? Was it because of the Porsche-style “slantnose?” No, it was due to all the aero bits and pieces.
Well, there’s nothing to be ashamed of. We ogled for a while at the huge front/rear wings setup before even realizing that was a BMW co-developed “A90” (correct internal designation is J29/DB). But when something is entitled as “King of the Hill,” do such trifle details even matter anymore?
